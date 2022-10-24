Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $918.59 Million

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Compound USD Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $918.59 million and $7.64 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound USD Coin has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,551.05 or 0.28716702 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00011216 BTC.

About Compound USD Coin

Compound USD Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. Compound USD Coin’s official website is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

