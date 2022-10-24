Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $46.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Confluent to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

CFLT stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.18. Confluent has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.21 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at $257,778.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,807,529.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 987,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,015,534.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,575 over the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 716.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

