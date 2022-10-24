Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Conformis Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 99.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Conformis by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Conformis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

