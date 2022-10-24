Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of CNSWF opened at $1,370.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,478.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,535.78. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $1,280.00 and a 12-month high of $1,919.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

