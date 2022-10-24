Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2,458.33.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software Stock Up 1.4 %

CSU stock opened at C$1,881.78 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,783.98 and a twelve month high of C$2,385.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62. The stock has a market cap of C$39.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,970.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,994.35.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$15.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$16.61 by C($0.81). The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 85.0899937 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Software

In other news, Director Lawrence Cunningham acquired 100 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1,935.00 per share, with a total value of C$193,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,014,335.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.