Contrasting Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) & GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB)

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) and GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings $125.80 million 4.21 $67.46 million $19.16 12.90 GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 3.26 $16.11 million N/A N/A

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

4.4% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 39.23% 16.52% 1.62% GrandSouth Bancorporation 26.83% 17.53% 1.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hingham Institution for Savings and GrandSouth Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Hingham Institution for Savings pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. GrandSouth Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hingham Institution for Savings pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats GrandSouth Bancorporation on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers ATMs, debit cards, and Internet-based banking services. The company offers its services through a network of six offices in Boston and eastern Massachusetts; and commercial lenders and relationship managers in Washington. Hingham Institution for Savings was incorporated in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

