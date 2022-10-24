Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 90250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Copper Fox Metals Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$78.63 million and a P/E ratio of -82.50.

About Copper Fox Metals

(Get Rating)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Fox Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Fox Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.