Corning (GLW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Corning to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Corning has set its Q3 guidance at $0.51-0.55 EPS and its FY22 guidance at ~$2.19-2.24 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Corning to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corning Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Corning has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $212,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $217,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $218,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

