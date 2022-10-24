Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Corteva by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,139,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 859,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,522,000 after purchasing an additional 510,850 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.22. 23,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.07 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

