Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s Largest Position

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 9.1% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Shares of COST stock traded up $14.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $493.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,638. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $218.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $504.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

