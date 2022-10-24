Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Increased by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,108 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.1% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 193.0% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $12.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $490.69. 41,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,638. The company has a market cap of $217.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

