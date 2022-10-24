Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.27

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Country Garden Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

