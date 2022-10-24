Covenant 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $192,620.00 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.56 or 0.00013273 BTC on exchanges. Covenant has a market capitalization of $159.66 million and $192,620.00 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Covenant has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,461.28 or 0.28355522 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011075 BTC.

About Covenant

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,337,144 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

