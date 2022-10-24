Credit Suisse Group Cuts Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target to €5.70

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €5.90 ($6.02) to €5.70 ($5.82) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Aegon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aegon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €4.70 ($4.80) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Aegon Stock Performance

AEG opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Aegon had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Aegon will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.096 dividend. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 127,736,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,280 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,160,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,398,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,377,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,156,000 after acquiring an additional 228,802 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aegon by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 177,041 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

