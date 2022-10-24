Credit Suisse Group Lowers International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $155.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $158.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $129.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average of $132.06. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 16.0% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $469,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

