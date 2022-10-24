Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives C$8.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of CR opened at C$5.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.46 and a 12-month high of C$6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$872.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.48.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$198.24 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 65,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$342,867.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 751,023 shares in the company, valued at C$3,909,825.74. In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430,184 shares in the company, valued at C$7,871,732.74. Also, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 65,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$342,867.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 751,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,909,825.74. Insiders sold 250,249 shares of company stock worth $1,373,067 over the last ninety days.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

