Critical Contrast: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) versus Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Brands International and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Brands International -215.87% -35.02% -24.36% CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Genius Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Genius Brands International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Brands International 0 0 1 0 3.00 CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA 1 0 2 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Genius Brands International and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Genius Brands International currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 726.72%. Given Genius Brands International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Genius Brands International is more favorable than CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genius Brands International and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Brands International $7.87 million 24.38 -$126.29 million ($0.19) -3.18 CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Brands International.

Summary

Genius Brands International beats CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc., a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids. It also develops animated series, such as Superhero Kindergarten and Baby Genius. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. The company was formerly known as Pacific Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Genius Brands International, Inc. in October 2011. Genius Brands International, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.Web and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for promotors through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access. This segment also operates kinoheld software for cinema operators; EVENTIM.fanSALE, a resale portal where customers sell event tickets to other customers; and online portal under various brands, such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The Live Entertainment segment plans, prepares, and performs tours, events, and festivals including music events and concerts, as well as markets music productions. This segment is also involved in the operation of venues. The company was formerly known as CTS EVENTIM AG and changed its name to CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in May 2014. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bremen, Germany.

