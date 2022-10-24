CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $2,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $157.84 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.80 and its 200-day moving average is $178.70.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Evercore ISI started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

