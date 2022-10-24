Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Crown Castle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,311,853,000 after acquiring an additional 231,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,859,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,728,000 after acquiring an additional 75,920 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,599,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,634,000 after purchasing an additional 118,088 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

CCI traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.88. 24,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,336. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.57. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.90 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.06%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

