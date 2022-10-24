CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $36.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.63% from the company’s current price.
CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.23.
CSX Stock Up 1.0 %
CSX stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
