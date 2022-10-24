CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $36.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.63% from the company’s current price.

CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.23.

CSX stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.09%. CSX’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

