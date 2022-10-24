Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Down 18.9%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) dropped 18.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 4,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,215,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $848.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $223.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.82 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

About Dada Nexus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at $16,704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at $8,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 6,289.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 654,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,081,000 after purchasing an additional 635,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 17,462.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 586,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

