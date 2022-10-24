Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Down 18.9%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) dropped 18.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 4,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,215,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.
Dada Nexus Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $848.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $223.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.82 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dada Nexus (DADA)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.