Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.07 on Monday, hitting $246.66. 68,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,446. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.58 and its 200 day moving average is $266.61. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $179.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.58.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.