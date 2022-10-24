Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.40-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$10.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.29 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.10.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $133.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.30. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,753 shares of company stock worth $9,179,785. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 151.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.