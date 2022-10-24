Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DRI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.10.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $133.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.63.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,753 shares of company stock worth $9,179,785. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.