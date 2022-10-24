Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives $98.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 2.1 %

DAR stock opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

