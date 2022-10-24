Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Acquired by Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,968,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,667 shares during the period. Day One Biopharmaceuticals makes up approximately 26.8% of Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $160,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after buying an additional 1,094,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,688. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $28.35.

Insider Activity

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,103,240.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,401 shares in the company, valued at $6,103,240.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,618,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,275,377 shares of company stock worth $25,705,540 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.