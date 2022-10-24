DDD Partners LLC Buys 1,468 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker comprises 3.0% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of J. M. Smucker worth $17,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $236,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 343,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,156,000 after buying an additional 30,949 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SJM stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.21 and a 200 day moving average of $135.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.