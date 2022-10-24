DDD Partners LLC Grows Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,684 shares during the period. Old Republic International comprises approximately 3.8% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. DDD Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Old Republic International worth $21,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $23.05. 67,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,830. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.