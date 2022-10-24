DDD Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

DDD Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,584 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,220,000 after buying an additional 3,809,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,440,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,089,000 after buying an additional 74,249 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,060,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,105,000 after buying an additional 302,933 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,199,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,410,000 after buying an additional 700,627 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,483. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.00. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.96 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

