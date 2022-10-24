DDD Partners LLC Sells 160,830 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

DDD Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,830 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $93.92. The stock had a trading volume of 127,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,111. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

