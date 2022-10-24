DDD Partners LLC Takes $2.52 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCUGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after buying an additional 1,813,284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 51.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,717,000 after buying an additional 1,584,989 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,368,000 after buying an additional 58,555 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.16. 121,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161,475. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 1.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $288.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCUGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

