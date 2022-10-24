DDD Partners LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNOW traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.13. 39,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,687,034. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.67. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.61.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

