DeepOnion Market Cap Hits $1.77 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0779 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $740.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,745,007 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

