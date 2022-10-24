DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Achieves $1.61 Million

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0708 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $619.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,745,496 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

