Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $60,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 76.8% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $380.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

