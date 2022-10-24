Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.78. 3,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 578,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -43.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.