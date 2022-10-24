DEI (DEI) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $20,126.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEI has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00274087 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001331 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

