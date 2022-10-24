DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,508 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.21% of American Water Works worth $55,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after purchasing an additional 702,408 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Water Works by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after purchasing an additional 238,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,001,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $132.76 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

