DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $52.51 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 356.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468,154 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927,939 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Uber Technologies worth $52,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 645.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $147,351,000 after purchasing an additional 528,430 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.76.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $28.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.74.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.