DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $73.59 Million Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.99% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $73,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $47.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

