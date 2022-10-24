DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,614 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of 3M worth $86,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Up 1.0 %

MMM stock opened at $117.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.70. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

