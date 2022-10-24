DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 359,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,319 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hershey were worth $78,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,978,769.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,096 shares of company stock worth $44,078,011 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $228.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $172.72 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.80 and a 200 day moving average of $221.42.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.13.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

