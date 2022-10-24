DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 12,311 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 597,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,311 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $57,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,882 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 99.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,060,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,319,000 after purchasing an additional 529,349 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,768,000 after purchasing an additional 341,571 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,940.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 327,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,784,000 after acquiring an additional 311,439 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $92.95 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

