Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.33) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 114 ($1.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 88 ($1.06) to GBX 81 ($0.98) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Beaufort Securities upgraded shares of Deliveroo to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 132.17 ($1.60).

Deliveroo Stock Performance

ROO traded down GBX 0.64 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 84.20 ($1.02). 1,758,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,119. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -4.60. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of GBX 72.58 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 327.50 ($3.96). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

Insider Activity

Deliveroo Company Profile

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 41,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.12), for a total value of £38,144.88 ($46,090.96). Insiders sold 122,434 shares of company stock worth $11,467,166 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

