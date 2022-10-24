Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($62.24) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($98.98) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Delivery Hero Stock Down 6.8 %

DHER opened at €34.26 ($34.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a one year high of €131.50 ($134.18). The business’s fifty day moving average is €41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.79.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

