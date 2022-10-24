Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $32.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.00 and a beta of 1.17. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,800 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 480.1% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after buying an additional 2,466,400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after buying an additional 2,423,615 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% in the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,810 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

