DeltaFi Price Reaches $0.0817 on Top Exchanges (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and $8,278.00 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0817 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

