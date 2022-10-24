Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target to GBX 462

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 835 ($10.09) to GBX 462 ($5.58) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BDEV. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 427 ($5.16) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Barratt Developments to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 459 ($5.55) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 586.86 ($7.09).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 348.20 ($4.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 696.40. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 313 ($3.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 398.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 457.47.

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a GBX 25.70 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.20%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott acquired 15,744 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 413 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £65,022.72 ($78,567.81). In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($6,017.40). Also, insider Mike Scott bought 15,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 413 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £65,022.72 ($78,567.81). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,444 shares of company stock worth $8,867,772.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.