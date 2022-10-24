Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target to GBX 462

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 835 ($10.09) to GBX 462 ($5.58) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate development company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BDEV. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 427 ($5.16) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Barratt Developments to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 459 ($5.55) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 586.86 ($7.09).
Barratt Developments Stock Performance
LON:BDEV opened at GBX 348.20 ($4.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 696.40. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 313 ($3.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 398.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 457.47.
Barratt Developments Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott acquired 15,744 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 413 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £65,022.72 ($78,567.81). In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($6,017.40). Also, insider Mike Scott bought 15,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 413 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £65,022.72 ($78,567.81). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,444 shares of company stock worth $8,867,772.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
