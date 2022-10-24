Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $46.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.11 on Monday. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

