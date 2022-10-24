Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 1,310

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,310 ($15.83) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.56% from the stock’s current price.

STJ has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,757 ($21.23) to GBX 1,616 ($19.53) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,040 ($12.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,507.67 ($18.22).

STJ traded up GBX 21 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,027 ($12.41). 1,373,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,137. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,510.29. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 904.60 ($10.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.05). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,081.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,172.57.

In other news, insider Paul Manduca bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,099 ($13.28) per share, with a total value of £76,930 ($92,955.53).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

